10:40pm–#cttraffic–Two separate I-95 crashes to report on. One accident is I-95 southbound exit 23 off-ramp. A second accident is on I-95 southbound near exit 22 between a tractor-trailer and a car. The tractor-trailer admitted to state police he was changing from the center to the right lane and did not see the car. The driver in the car is injured and being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.