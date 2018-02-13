Norwalk News: Home Invasion Arrests

#Norwalk CT–On November 23, 2017, at 1:00am, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call from 7 Midwood Drive. The caller reported that several people had broken into the residence and had viciously assaulted one of the occupants. Patrol Officers arrived on scene and discovered a single male victim, suffering from numerous stab and slash wounds, however, the suspects had fled the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital. Members of the Norwalk Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. The investigation, led by Detective Brendan Collins, revealed that multiple masked assailants forced entry into the home. One of the assailants contacted the victim, who was in bed and a struggle ensued. The assailant(s) then began stabbing the victim, who fought back and believed he was able to injure one of the attackers. At this time, all of the suspects fled the residence. Members of the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence, discovering several items of evidentiary value both inside and outside of the home. Over the next several months, Detective Collins and other members of the Norwalk Detective Bureau conducted numerous interviews and canvasses that developed several additional leads and potential suspects. Based on Detective Collins investigation, arrest warrants were issued for three suspects, all of whom were arrested by Norwalk Detectives on February 9, 2018. Arrested: Luke Sweeney, 22 of 26 Ludlow Manor Norwalk Joseph Ponger, 23 of 23 Macintosh Road Norwalk Michael Maiorino, 4 Horton Street Norwalk Charges: Home Invasion, Assault 1 and Conspiracy Bond: $500,000.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)