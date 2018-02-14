State Police Update On Wrong Way Parkway Crash

11pm 2/13–#Fairfield CT–#cttraffic– State Police say Ashley Cooper, 59 of Bridgeport was driving her 2005 Nissan Altima southbound in the northbound lane near the Morehouse Highway overpass in Fairfield last night and struck a 2016 Acadia SUV driven by Jeffrey Butler, 51, of Shelton and a RAV 4, identified as William McGeorge, 54, of Park Avenue. Cooper and Butler were injured and transported to the hospital by AMR. Butler’s passenger and McGeorge were not injured according to the state police accident report. The highway was shut down for over an hour. Cooper was charged second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.