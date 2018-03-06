Bridgeport News: Mayor Issues Snow Emergency

Bridgeport, CT – In anticipation of the pending winter storm due to impact Bridgeport, Mayor Joe Ganim today is declaring a snow emergency for the city to take effect at 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets. March 7 is an ODD number day; therefore, residents should park on the side of the street with addresses that are ODD numbers. ODD side of the street parking rules are in effect for all other streets throughout the city in order to allow snow plow driver’s clear passage. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here or the full link:

http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341423/342861/342870.aspx.

Forecast

The City of Bridgeport anticipates a significant snow fall starting early Wednesday morning and continuing through the day, which is projected to produce as much as 12 inches of snow. The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will continue to monitor forecast updates. Current forecasts from the National Weather Service predict that Bridgeport will receive a total of 8 to 12 inches of snow that will begin to fall after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Parking

No parking is allowed on snow emergency streets. Vehicles left on snow emergency streets after the ban goes into effect will be subject to fines and towing. Snow emergency parking areas are available throughout the City. A full list of parking areas can be found at the following link: http://bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341423/342861/342871.aspx.

For secondary roads, as the storm date is March 7 th, an ODD number day, cars must be parked on ODD side of the street. The easiest way to tell the ODD- or EVEN- numbered side of a street is to check the street address of buildings. If the address ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) then that building is on the ODD side of the street. If the address ends in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) then that building is on the EVEN side of the street. On a normal day, the even and odd corresponds to the day of the week.

Parking in the school and City parking lots listed will be permitted beginning this evening. Vehicles parked at the schools should be removed by 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Sanitation/ Recycling/ Transfer Station

Please be advised, the City of Bridgeport Transfer Station will be closed on Wednesday, March 7th and Thursday, March 8thdue to the snow event. Regularly scheduled Sanitation & Recycling Pick-up for Wednesday, March 7th will take placeTONIGHT at 12:00 a.m. Residents can expect Sanitation and Recycling Collection to resume with a one-day delay. For example, if your pickup is scheduled Thursday it will be picked up on Friday.

Sidewalks

Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incidence.

Snow Related Emergencies

During the storm, residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies. If any residents suffer a loss of electric power, they can call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584 . Both hotline numbers will be fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day during the snow emergency.

Plowing

Streets within the City are prioritized to clear major travel routes first. This allows public safety vehicles access to most parts of the City. The initial plowing activities also provide most residents a cleared roadway within two-to-three blocks of their home and most destinations in the City. Other factors include locations of schools, hospitals, major commercial centers and other facilities with large public interest.

Any plowing issues or concerns should be reported using mobile application Bridgeport 311 .

This resident service is available and monitored by city staff 24/7.

For the latest updates, resources and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check Bridgeportct.gov/snow, local television and radio news outlets and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook.

I know our sponsor will be open during the storm!