Governor Takes A Shot At Gun Group

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s Director of Communications Kelly Donnelly today released the following statement in reaction to comments made today by Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) President Scott Wilson, who is advocating to increase guns in schools:

“Comments made today by CCDL leadership are a new level of disgusting, even for the gun lobby. Claiming that gun free zones are the cause of mass shootings is the height of lunacy. It is an insult to compassionate people everywhere, and to the victims of gun violence. Their purposeful distortion of reality and their readiness to ignore voices of educators – the very professionals they are trying to arm – is shameful and unhelpful. Rather than continuing to oppose commonsense gun safety measures that passed with Democratic and Republican support in the aftermath of the tragedy in Sandy Hook, the CCDL should instead have the courage to stand up to the almighty NRA – they should lend their support to keeping our children safer with real school safety and gun violence prevention measures that work.

“All this from a group that today put a bump stock on display in the halls of the legislature for no other rational purpose than to lobby against bills that would ban these deadly devices.”

This press release is made possible by: