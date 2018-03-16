Governor Perplexed That Legislators Shot Down Gun Restrictions

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman today released the following statements in reaction to the Public Safety Committee’s refusal to vote on legislation banning “rate of fire enhancements,” including bump stocks, binary trigger systems and trigger cranks. These devices modify the speed at which a weapon can be fired to machine-gun-like speeds, and were used in the Las Vegas shooting, where the shooter was able to fire an estimated 90 shots in 10 seconds.

“That the Public Safety Committee would choose to not even take a vote on a bill banning bump stocks is disappointing, frustrating, and frankly perplexing,” Gov. Malloy said. “States like Massachusetts, California, Washington, New Jersey and Florida have banned these dangerous devices, and they have done it with bi-partisan support. Florida’s, New Jersey’s, and Massachusetts’ bills were all signed by Republican governors. I hope that members of the General Assembly will heed the call of countless students, teachers, and everyday people across Connecticut and across our nation, and find a way to pass this important legislation this year. Connecticut has been a national leader on gun safety reform — we have no excuse for not following other states and getting this done. “

“The public is demanding meaningful action on these weapons, students are marching in the streets to demand safer schools, and our own state was victim to a mass shooting; now is the time to stand up for our residents and for public safety, and to show continued leadership in preventing gun violence,” Lt. Gov. Wyman said. “This bill should have had the support it needed to pass. I applaud Governor Malloy and its supporters, and hope we can get together to take the action our residents are pushing for. It is the right side of history.”

This press release is made possible by: