Governor Renames Non-Essential Employees Level 2 Employees

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he has signed an executive order modifying the terminology used to describe the designation levels of executive branch state employees during weather-related and other emergency situations.

Previously, when the state has experienced severe weather or other types of emergency situations, executive branch state employees have been referred to as “essential” or “nonessential” based on their respective job duties as required to address the needs of Connecticut’s residents in the face of urgent situations that can have an adverse effect on health and safety.

Under the order signed today, those employees who previously were designated as “essential” will now be referred to as “Level 1 employees.” Those who had been designated as “nonessential” will now be referred to as “Level 2 employees.”

While it is not anticipated that there will be any early releases today, all executive branch state employees are advised to take note that the use of these new terms will go into effect immediately.

