HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is reminding Connecticut residents who need help paying their home heating bills for the 2017/2018 winter season that there is still time to apply for assistance under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The general deadline for applications is May 1, 2018, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15. Those seeking assistance under the program should call 2-1-1 or visit www.ct.gov/staywarm for guidance about the program and application sites.

“While we are all waiting for the spring weather to arrive, we want to remind folks that there is still time to apply for assistance to pay for your home heating bills from this recent winter season,” Governor Malloy said. “We encourage anyone with questions to call 2-1-1 and you will be guided with information on how you can apply – but you must act before the May 1 deadline.” “Home heating assistance is a lifeline for many low-income families in Connecticut, I urge residents who many need help to apply to get them through spring,” Lt. Governor Wyman said. “I want to thank Connecticut community action agencies for their work on behalf of so many families that need assistance.”

In addition, residents who are heating with deliverable fuels (oil, kerosene or propane) will now have until April 3 to request an authorization for delivery – extended from the original date of March 15. If a household heating with deliverable fuels becomes eligible for the program after April 3, retroactive payment or credit for fuel deliveries over the winter may be possible. Home heating benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60 percent of the state median income (currently $34,366 for a single person and $66,089 for a household of four). A liquid asset eligibility check also applies. Payments are issued directly to fuel vendors and utility companies on behalf of eligible households. The program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) through nonprofit community action agencies, which coordinate application and eligibility determination statewide. Over 83,000 applications for energy aid have been received so far, with nearly 68,000 households approved for basic benefits of up to $660.

“In addition to helping keep our low-income residents – including older adults on fixed incomes – safe from the cold, energy assistance also has economic benefits for the state,” DSS Commissioner Roderick L. Bremby said. “It’s a job generator for energy-related businesses and the nonprofit human service sector as they partner to safeguard tens of thousands of vulnerable Connecticut households.” Funding comes from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). While Connecticut is expected to receive nearly $75 million for the 2017/2018 winter season, President Trump has again proposed eliminating the program under his 2019 budget proposal. “President Trump’s proposal to eliminate critical energy assistance for low-income families and people with disabilities is heartless and backwards,” Governor Malloy said. “Home energy assistance can be the difference between life and death for some of our most vulnerable neighbors. My administration will do all that we can to work with our federal delegation to ensure that this and other damaging parts of the budget proposal do not come to pass.” Emergency funding is also available to repair or replace unsafe or inoperable heating systems for single-family, owner-occupied homes. To qualify, a household’s income cannot exceed 60 percent of the state median income (currently $34,366 for a single person and $66,089 for a household of four). A heating system must be deemed as unsafe or inoperable by a licensed heating vendor to be considered.

Applicants can request an appointment through the community action agency serving their town or city, or can apply at partnering intake sites around the state.

To find the nearest application site, people should call 2-1-1 or visit www.ct.gov/staywarm. Or:

Action for Bridgeport Community Development, Inc.

Bridgeport area: 203, 384-6904

Norwalk area, 203-838-8110

