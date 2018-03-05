Stratford News: EMS Gets A Heartfelt Visit

#Stratford CT–What an incredibly humbling week for our SEMS Staff! We were visited today by a Cardiac Arrest Victim from 2/18/2018 who WALKED into our headquarters just 10 days later! He was able to meet EMT David Foster who was 1/2 of the EMS crew which responded on 2/18 and speak with Alex Lenches who was the crew chief in charge of coordinating the pre-hospital care.

In emergency medical services, we very infrequently get to see our patients again, and even less frequently get the opportunity and honor to celebrate with a patient in their full recovery from a devastating event. Stratford EMS would like to say Thank You! to Marcus Erodici and his family for coming to visit us and sharing his triumphant story of recovery with the EMS responders that worked so very hard to save his life. We are so blessed to have shared some time with you. You are the reason that we do what we do. And thank you for allowing us to share your story with the public.

(Stratford EMS Press Release)