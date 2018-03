#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department is attempting to locate Anthony Capuano age 79. Capuano was last seen on March 6 th at approximately 6pm. He was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 color blue. The license plate on the car is YW9001. Capuano is described as a white male, 5’7” tall with brown eyes and white hair. Capuano suffers from dementia and other medical issues. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Stratford Police at 203-385- 4100.

(Stratford Police Press Release)