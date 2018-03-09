Stratford News: Fraud Arrest

#Stratford CT– On 2/16/2018 the Stratford Police served a warrant and arrested Waterbury resident Blanca Quinones (age 46) at Liberty Tax Service located At 353 East Main St, Waterbury Ct. Quinones is accused of stealing a customer’s personal information from Liberty Tax Service and using it to open two utility and five credits card accounts for personal use. Quinone has been charged with seven counts of Identity Theft and Larceny 6th Degree and she appeared in court on 02-28- 2018. Quinones informed police that she has worked at Liberty Tax Service for nine years preparing customer tax returns. A search of the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch website indicates that Blanca Quinones has five pending criminal dockets and is being charged with multiple counts of Forgery 1st Degree and Larcenies. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services and the IRS have been notified of Quinones arrest.

(Stratford Police Press Release)