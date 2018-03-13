Governor Partially Activates Emergency Operations Center

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. today announced that he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 to monitor storm conditions across the state and prepare for winter weather that is forecast to have an impact on morning and potentially afternoon travel. Forecasts are showing a range of accumulation across the state, with the heaviest amounts occurring in central and eastern Connecticut.

“As we continue to monitor the most up-to-date forecasts on tomorrow’s impending snowstorm, our state agencies are working around the clock to ensure we are prepared to respond to this latest round of winter weather,” Governor Malloy said. “The snow is expected to impact the morning commute in central and eastern Connecticut, so if motorists must travel, they are encouraged to take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills.”

The state’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Administrative Services, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

The current snowfall forecast is estimating 4-8 inches in western Connecticut, 8-12 inches in central Connecticut, and 10-16 inches in eastern Connecticut. Light snow is expected to develop between 2:00 – 4:00 a.m., becoming moderate to heavy in the central and eastern portions of the state as the day goes on.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has 634 plow trucks and 200 private contractors ready to clear the roads.

If motorists need to travel tomorrow, they are reminded of their winter weather driving skills:

Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle

Always wear your seat belt

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road

Don’t pass snowplow trucks

Keep an emergency winter driving kit in your car

