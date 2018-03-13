9:30AMish–#Stratford CT– David Newman, Age 42 of 91 Gina Circle was arrested after he attacked his roommate. The incident occurred at the residence at which time Newman assaulted his roommate with a knife and stabbed him several times in the arm and shoulder. It is unknown what prompted the attack. The roommate was able to fend off the attack at which time Newman returned to his bedroom and waited for Officers to arrive. Newman surrendered to officers when they arrived on the scene without incident. David Newman was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder and Assault in the First Degree. He is currently being held on a one million dollar bond. Newman is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 03-14- 2018.