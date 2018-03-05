Stratford News: Public Pet Safety Program

Date: Monday, April 9, 2018 Time: 6p-8p

COST: Free – Donations to EARS are accepted

We’re proud to be teaming up with Stratford EMS to host a special evening program on pet safety & first aid! Join us as we share information on pet emergencies, disaster preparedness, and resources available for pets impacted by these incidents throughout the community. There will be a multimedia presentation followed by an opportunity for Q&A, lots of handouts, and more! This program is open to all interested (you do not have to be a Stratford resident to attend), kids welcome too, and refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP to info@earsct.org or (203) 941 – EARS so that we can properly plan for the number of people attending as materials will be provided for all.