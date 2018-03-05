Stratford News: Criminal Possession of Firearm & Other Charges

#Stratford CT– On Saturday 2/24/2018 Officers responded to 2248 Barnum Ave Barnum Wine and Spirits for a Hispanic male in the parking lot carrying a rife and making threats. Officers responded to the scene and arrested Brian Torres DOB 8/9/1972. The investigation revealed that Torres was in an argument with another white male then went to his vehicle and pulled out the rifle and pointed it at the other male and threated to “blow his head off”. Torres made racial remarks to the white male victim and is also a convicted felon.

Brian Torres DOB 8/9/1972 was placed under arrest and charged with the following: Weapons In A Motor Vehicle, Breach of Peace 2Nd, Intimidation Based on Bias 3rd, Criminal Possession of Firearm, Threating 1st, Reckless Endangerment 1st. Torres was given a court date of 3/9/2018 at 0900 hours at GA-2. Torres is being held on a $500,000 Bond.