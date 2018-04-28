Bridgeport News: New Reentry Director

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim has appointed Eric Christmas as the new Director of the Mayor’s Initiative for Reentry Affairs (MIRA) for the City of Bridgeport. Christmas brings extensive knowledge in reentry efforts and services, as reentry coordinator at the Jay Brothers’ Unified Resource Center in Recovery Network of Programs. He also has experience in behavioral health having worked for St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Services and mentoring at-risk youth for the Department for Children and Families.

“Eric will be a valuable addition to our administration and the MIRA program,” said Mayor Ganim. “We know this program will be in great hands because of Eric’s experience and commitment to second chance individuals and opportunities. He has worked in the Bridgeport community, building relationships with employers and champions of the cause. He holds a comprehensive understanding of this initiative that makes him exactly what the MIRA program and returning citizens need.”

Director of MIRA Eric Christmas said, “I have dedicated many years ensuring others get a fair second chance, and it is my hope I will encourage more employers to open their doors for returning citizens and provide an array of career fields to meet our clients’ skills and needs. The MIRA program is working to reduce recidivism rates to show positive outcomes that prove a second chance is possible. I thank both Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport for this opportunity, and I look forward to getting started.”