#Monroe CT–Monroe Firefighters Battle House Fire At approximately 5:30pm on Thursday March 29, volunteer firefighters from the Monroe, Stevenson, and Stepney fire departments responded to a reported house fire on Cold Spring Rd. First arriving firefighters found smoke coming from all sides of the house and an active fire in the family room area. Crews made an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the blaze before it could extend into other areas of the house. There are no fire hydrants in the immediate area, which meant firefighters had to use tanker trucks as a water source. Four engines, two ladder trucks, and four tanker trucks responded including two units from the White Hills Fire Dept. in Shelton. Other firefighters from Trumbull and Shelton covered the empty fire stations in Monroe. No one was home when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured. The interior of the house sustained heavy smoke and heat damage and is uninhabitable. The residents have made alternative housing arrangements. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.