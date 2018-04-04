Stratford News: Rooming House Fire

#Stratford CT–Just before 3 AM today, April 4, 2018, the Stratford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a bedroom located at 259 Jackson Avenue. The fire gutted one room in a rooming style house. Firefighters arrived to find a room within the ranch style home to be engulfed with fire and occupants were evacuating. Under the command of Assistant Chief Camperlengo, the Fire Crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and had it under control within 20 minutes. The fire resulted in one (1) occupant to be transported to a local hospital for unspecified fire-related injuries and affected the living conditions of all six rooms. During this incident, Bridgeport Fire and Milford Fire covered in at Stratford Headquarters to provide Town coverage. Red Cross also was requested to the scene to assist with providing shelter for the seven (7) occupants that were displaced. The Stratford Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This press release is made possible by: