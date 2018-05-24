Bridgeport News: Fire On Da Roof

10:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a fire at Holland Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. They located a fire on the roof of 65 Holland Avenue, the Fusco Company. The firefighters had to get through a chained link fence to gain entry. Once the made entry it was only a few minutes before the fire was extinguished. Firefighters had to force entry to the building to ensure the fire did not spread inside the building which it did not. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.