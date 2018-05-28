Connecticut State Troopers are patrolling highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2018 Memorial Day weekend. During this enforcement period, troopers are utilizing both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period began at 12:01 a.m. 5/25/18 and will run through 11:59 p.m. on 5/28/18. Troopers are focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols are also in place over the entire weekend.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on May 25, 2018 to May 28, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

SPEEDING 637

SEATBELT 316

OTHER MOVING VIOLATIONS 2077

(to include Unsafe Lane Change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, etc.)

DUI ARRESTS 31

ACCIDENTS

Investigated 267

With injury 52

Fatal 1 (Rte. 15 exit 67 Meriden)

2017 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Speeding: 719

Seatbelt: 668

Other moving Violations: 2658

(These include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cellphone/texting, etc.)

DUI Arrests: 31

Crashes:

Investigated: 302

With injury: 48

Fatal: 2

