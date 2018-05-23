Bridgeport News: Fill A Public Works Truck

#Bridgeport CT–The City of Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities is joining hundreds of Public Works Departments from across New England to collect food and household goods to support our local community food bank needs. Help those in need by donating new diapers, toiletries, snacks, juice boxes, baby food and cereal.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 9AM to 3PM

WHERE: Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT

WHEN: Friday, May 25 & Saturday, May 26th from 8AM to 3PM

WHERE: Stop & Shop, 2145 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT