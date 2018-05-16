Bridgeport News: Firefighters Fight A Blaze On The East End

4:25pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just before 4:30pm firefighters received numerous calls for a fire at 168 Kelsey Street. When firefighters arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke on the third floor. All occupants safely made it out of the three-family home. Within minutes the fire broke out of the hole firefighter cut to ventilate the building. Moments later fire spread, the fire went to two alarms and firefighters sounded the evacuation tone to get all the firefighters out of the structure. Within twenty minutes the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and by 6pm the firefighters recalled the alarm of fire. As I was leaving I saw one firefighter had twisted his ankle battling the fire and was being treated by EMS. The fire marshal and Red Cross were called to the scene.