3:15pm–#Fairfield CT–#Bridgeport CT– A fourteen-year-old autistic boy from Monroe walked along the sandbar from Fairfield beach. As the water began to rise for the 3:56pm high tide, the boy began to panic. Nearby fishermen spotted the boy and picked brought him aboard their boat. The boy was brought to the Pier 5 where first responders were staged, he was checked out by EMS and he only suffered some cuts and scratches from the rough portion of the sandbar.