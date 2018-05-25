Fairfield News: Bomb Threat A Hoax

#Fairfield CT– On May 25th, 2018 the Fairfield Police Department School Safety Unit received a report of a bomb threat at Fairfield Warde High School. Preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile, who is currently in custody at Headquarters, fabricated the threat. As a precautionary measure, the building and high school campus have been evacuated and are currently closed. All activities on school property have been canceled. The police department has just cleared the campus and the threat was deemed not credible. This case is currently being investigated by the Fairfield Police School Safety Unit. As updates become available, we will be sure to communicate them.

