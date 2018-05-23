Fairfield News: Cop First On Scene Of Fire

#Fairfield CT– A Fairfield School Resource Police Officer was first on the scene of a fire this morning. Officer Mike Guilfoyle was at the intersection of Putting Green and Harvester Road when awoman on her phone flagged him down and said her house was on fire. Officer Guilfoyle had noticed white smoke coming out the front door and notified the Emergency Communications Center of the situation and the fire department was dispatched. He also made sure everyone was out of the building but made a sweep of the building to make sure no one was inside. He noticed the putrid smoke was getting thicker but saw no flames and he had closed the door as instructed by the fire department. It is believed the family’s pet dog may have turned the stove on and the handles on the pots that were on the stove began to melt.

This was Officer Mike Guilfoyle’s second good news story of the day. He had just dropped off a couple of Easton students at school, their parents had won a charity raffle benefiting the Cardinal Sheehan Center, a ride to school in a police car.