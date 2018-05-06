Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

I-95 Shooter Surrenders After Standoff

#Stratford CT– #NewHaven CT– #Bridgeport CT–A suspect in Ford Fusion wanted for allegedly shooting at cars on I-95 in Stratford and New Haven surrounded to state police after a standoff in a bikers clubhouse at  529 Grand Street.  The standoff lasted at least two hours before the surrender.  A firearm was also recovered.  The registration to the car came back to an address at High Ridge Drive in Bridgeport.  State Police spokesperson Sergeant Eric J Haglund said “a criminal information summary will be provided once it is available”.

 

