I-95 Shooter Surrenders After Standoff

#Stratford CT– #NewHaven CT– #Bridgeport CT–A suspect in Ford Fusion wanted for allegedly shooting at cars on I-95 in Stratford and New Haven surrounded to state police after a standoff in a bikers clubhouse at 529 Grand Street. The standoff lasted at least two hours before the surrender. A firearm was also recovered. The registration to the car came back to an address at High Ridge Drive in Bridgeport. State Police spokesperson Sergeant Eric J Haglund said “a criminal information summary will be provided once it is available”.

This news report is made possible by:

