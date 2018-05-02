Westport News: Fraudulent Checks

#Westport CT–On 04/27/2018 at approximately 3:15pm, officers were dispatched to Bank of America on a report of a two fraudulent checks that had just been passed. While en route to that location, officers were advised the suspect was now at a second Bank of America location in town. Upon arrival there, officers located the suspect exiting the lobby and attempted to detain him. He struggled and broke free only to be taken into custody a moment later with assistance from bank security. Officers learned the suspect attempted to deposit two more fraudulent checks at that location.

The suspect was identified as Wandy Cruz, 18, of Brooklyn, NY. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of 53a-128 Issuing a Bad Check and 53a-49 Attempt to Commit (Larceny 4th) for his actions at the first location. He was additionally charged with 53a- 128 Issuing a Bad Check, two counts of 53a-49 Attempt to Commit (Larceny 4 th ) and 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer for his actions at the second Bank of America location. Cruz was held on a total of $10,000 bond, which he was unable to post. He was transported to Norwalk Court this morning.

