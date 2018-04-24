Westport News: Caretaker Pawns Items

#Westport News: On 02/26/2018, an officer reviewing recent Westport pawn and precious metals transactions observed multiple silver items sold by Maribeth Nixon. The silver items were engraved with initials different than her own. Nixon was known to the department as a caretaker for a local elderly woman with initials matching those engraved on the silver items. Detectives later interviewed Nixon and learned she had stolen the silver from her client. An arrest warrant application was submitted and granted by a judge. On 04/17/2018, Nixon turned herself in at police headquarters on the active warrant. She was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and held on $25,000 court set bond. Nixon was unable to post her bond and was transported to court for the arraignment later that morning.

This press release is made possible by: