STRATFORD – The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been

awarded to the Town of Stratford by Government Finance Officers Association of the United

States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The

Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of government

accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents significant accomplishment by

a government and its management.

“I am very pleased to see the work our administration has put forward in financial reporting

receive recognition from the GFOA,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “Accuracy and transparency

in town finances is an essential element to good government. I especially want to congratulate

Jay Wahlberg, our town’s Finance Director, and his great team for the work they did to earn this

recognition.”

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the highest standards of the program,

which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its

financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

(Town of Stratford Press Release)