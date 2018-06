The Stratford Police Dept. is attempting to identify the pictured individual who is

suspected of stealing credit cards from a vehicle in the Paradise Green area of town and then

using them at different establishments in town. The vehicle is believed to be an older model

Honda Accord, color green. The vehicle has damage to the left front corner of the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Moore at 203-381-6902 or via email at

tmoore1@townofstratford.com. Case # 18-14401