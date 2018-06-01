Stratford News: McRibbon Cutting

#Stratford CT–Roger Facey the Barnum Avenue McDonald’s Owner/Operator along with Mayor Laura Hoydick, Stratford, Councilman David Harden, Stratford, State Representative Joseph Gresko cut the ribbon officially reopening the new restaurant on Thursday. Facey said it was more than just opening a new restaurant as the Stratford High School March Band received a $2,000 check as along with other fundraising check being presented. Mayor Hoydick singled out the excellent customer service she has experienced at the restaurant and that town hall strives to match. McDonald’s Field Representative Matthew Martinez cited a number of improvements to the restaurant with a new look, self-serve kiosks and table service