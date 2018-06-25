Westport News: Multiple Charges

#Westport CT–On 06/22/2018 at approximately 7:00pm, officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at Starbucks. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect attempted to go to a second floor storage area. When he was told by employees the area was not for customers, he began screaming at the employees and refused to leave after multiple requests to do so. At one point, he was reported to have lunged over the counter at employees. The suspect left the scene when police were contacted. Officers located the suspect, identified as Carl Nicolas, a short distance away. Nicolas struggled with officers who attempted to detain him. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to headquarters where he refused to answer basic demographic questions, which are part of the booking process. Nicolas also refused to be fingerprinted until the following day. He was charged with 53a- 181 Breach of Peace, 53a-107 Criminal Trespass 1 st , 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer and 29-12 Failure to Submit to Fingerprinting. Nicolas was unable to post $500 bond was transported to court for arraignment on 06/25/18.

