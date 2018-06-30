The annual PAL fireworks display is set for Monday, July 2, 2018, with a rain date of Tuesday, July 3, 2018. This is a well-attended event that features heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic affecting all roads south of Greens Farms Road between South Compo Road and Hillspoint Road. It is recommended that spectators plan to arrive early as traffic delays are inevitable. The beach should reopen to ticket holders by 5:00 PM, however, this determination will be made by Westport Parks and Recreation staff. Pedestrians attending the fireworks are reminded not to walk on the roads and to use sidewalks when going to and from Compo Beach. It is recommended that pedestrians wear bright clothing and parents please keep an eye on small children at all times!

For ticket holders: – Access to the PAL Fireworks display will be through South Compo Road only. Hillspoint Road south of Greens Farms Road will be open to residents with residences south of that intersection. – Firework attendees should display the ticket prominently on the dashboard so that it can be seen clearly when traveling to the event. For those who do not have tickets: – Vehicles without a ticket will not be able to go any further towards Compo Beach at the Minuteman statue. Shuttle buses will run from Longshore Park by the marina to Compo Beach. – Those utilizing Uber, Lyft, or Taxi services will be directed straight past the Minuteman Statue on Compo Road South. From there visitors can walk from the area of Compo Road South and Soundview Drive to the beach. NOTE: If you choose to use this method of transportation return service will not be available until after 11pm due to 1-way traffic exiting the beach area.

