Westport News: Motor Vehicle Arrest

On 06/02/2017 at approximately 10:20pm, officers were dispatched to Longshore Golf Course on a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle had been observed crashing through a fence at Longshore in the area of the 13 th hole. The operator fled the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to determine the operator of the vehicle was Daniel Coakley of Westport, CT, who was also the registered owner. An arrest warrant application was submitted by the investigating officer and later granted. On 06/05/18, Coakley turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with 14-224(b)* Evading Responsibility and released after posting $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 06/15/18.

