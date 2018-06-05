Westport News: Mobi-Mate Make Beaches More Mobile

Westport, CT – The Parks and Recreation Department and Commission, the First Selectman, the Human Services Department and Commission, and the Commission on People with Disabilities introduced the Mobi-Mat at Compo Beach today. The Mobi-Mat is an eco-friendly, high quality, outdoor access surface which brings tactical agility to unstable grounds for aging people with walkers or canes, wheelchair-bound people, and parents with strollers. First Selectman Jim Marpe said, “We are thrilled that we can offer people with disabilities and young families with strollers full access to our beach.” Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Fava added, “Our goal is for everyone, no matter how agile or able, to enjoy all aspects of Compo Beach. This mat creates an opportunity for all beach goers to have access to the water.” Chair of the Parks & Recreation Commission Charlie Haberstroh said, “We work with many different demographic groups in order to achieve their goals and this is a wonderful resource for Compo Beach.”