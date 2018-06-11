Westport News: Cones With A Cop

#Westport CT–On Monday, June 18 th, the Westport Police Department will be hosting a “Cones with a Cop” event to celebrate the end of another school year. Please join the men and women of the Westport Police Department for an ice cream cone from 3:30 to 5:30 pm on Jesup Green, located in front of the Westport Public Library. The event is free and open to the public. Residents can sit down with officers, ask questions and discuss community issues. Come and meet some of Westport’s finest and enjoy ice cream, on us.