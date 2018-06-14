Westport News: National Register of Historic Places Cites Westport Bridge

#Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe and Historic District Commission (HDC) Chair Francis Henkels today announced that the Bridge Street National Register District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service on April 19, 2018. Kristina-Newman Scott, State Historic Preservation Officer/Director of Culture, Arts and Historic Preservation informed Mr. Marpe of this designation (see attached). Connecticut properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places are also automatically listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Mr. Henkels stated “The HDC appreciates and encourages the resident-initiated request to pursue this National Register designation for the Bridge Street neighborhood. We hope that this honorary designation will promote further awareness of the cultural value in preserving the type of historic resource this neighborhood represents to the residents and to all the citizens of Westport.” Mr. Marpe said, “On behalf of the Town of Westport, I want to thank the homeowners for their commitment to historic preservation and for being stewards of an outstanding collection of historic houses.” Those with questions concerning the Bridge Street National Register District designation may contact Carol Leahy, HDC Staff Administrator, at 203.341.1184 in Room 108 at Town Hall. About the National Register of Historic Places The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of historic properties recognized by the Federal Government as worthy of preservation for their significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. A study report for the Bridge Street Historic District, which preceded the National Register listing, was prepared for the Historic District Commission by The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc., historic preservation consultants, from Pawtucket Rhode Island and was fully financed by federal funds through a Historic Preservation Enhancement Grant awarded to the town by the State Historic Preservation Office. Listing in the National Register results in consideration in planning for a federal, federally licensed, or a federally assisted project, eligibility for federal tax provisions including tax credits for the rehabilitation of historic commercial, industrial, and rental residential buildings, and qualifications for federal grants for historic preservation when funds are available.

