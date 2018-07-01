Bridgeport News: Fire-Neighbor Cited As Hero

UPDATE: A Trumbull Avenue woman became trapped on the roof of the porch of her Cape Cod style home because she was sleeping on the second floor when the fire broke out. A neighbor ran and got a ladder to rescued her. Fire officials say the neighbors are heroes for saving the woman’s life. The woman was taken to the hospital, unknown injuries. The homeowner says he lost virtually everything in the fire.

11:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– A fire on the 2nd floor next door to 85 Trumbull Avenue. An occupant of the building was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

