2:00am–#Bridgeport CT– Right at closing time police received a call for shots fired outside of Tiago’s Bar and Grill at 211 State Street. The shots were fired from McLevy’s Green right across the street. EMS was called for a security person at Tiago’s who was trampled. A short time later a person arrived at the hospital shot in the back. A large area of State Street was taped off as a crime scene.