Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle Smokey Fire In North End

12:40am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a smokey fire at 86 Hawthorne Street in Bridgeport’s north end Friday night. The occupants were able to safely make it out along with their 4 dogs and 5 cats. It took firefighters about an hour before they got the upper hand of the fire. One firefighter came out of the structure a little slow, EMS checked out the firefighter and released him. There were no reported injuries despite the heat and thick smoke. The cats and dogs chilled in air-conditioned cars. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.