Hero Saves Woman From Burning Car

Fairfield (CT) – Quick action by Bridgeport Resident Frederico Davis and Connecticut Conservation Police Officer Hey saved a Norwalk woman’s life, who experienced a medical emergency today on Interstate 95.

Both Davis and Hey witnessed a two-car motor vehicle accident that occurred noontime Southbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the Black Rock Turnpike overpass. Both found a motor vehicle in the left shoulder on fire with the passenger compartment filling with smoke as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Both Davis and Conservation Police Officer Hey removed the semi-conscious driver from the vehicle before life threating injuries could occur to her.

“It was the quick action by the Bridgeport resident and the uniformed Conservation Police Officer working together that definitely saved this woman from the toxic smoke, burn injuries and possibly losing her life”, says Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir. “Luckily, the second vehicle involved in the collision did not have any reported injuries.”

Fairfield Fire Department units responded and arrived eight minutes after receiving the emergency telecommunication information from Connecticut State Police. The fire was extinguished and the incident was quickly cleared. Additional agencies on scene were American Medical Response for pre-hospital assessment and care and the CT Department of Transportation assisting with traffic flow.