Senator Upset With $10 Million Exec Order To Study Tolls

#cttraffic–Many of you had questions regarding Governor Dannell Malloy’s executive order to have $10 million for a survey on tolls. I reached out to Connecticut State Senator Tony Hwang for more information. Senator Hwang was upset with the “arrogance” that an outgoing governor wants to pass along $10 million in bonding to do a study that no one has wanted. Hwang says the study is double what the Department of Transportation requested. Hwang was upset that there will be no oversight of this study by the elected legislators, just the Malloy Administration. The senator said an executive order can only be challenged in court or not have the bonding commission no take up the issue (which is controlled by Malloy). This takes the issue out of the hands of the elected legislators. Hwang said that the $10 million can be used for social programs instead of study that will go nowhere. Hwang said there is a grassroots effort called Say No To CT Tolls on Facebook (@cttolls) that let residents know they have a say in this matter.