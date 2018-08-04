Trumbull News: Suspect Become Violent At Mall Incidents

#Trumbull CT–On Thursday, July 26, 2018, reports of a purse snatching and an altercation taking place in the mall parking lot brought police to that scene. Police learned that two females stole items from a woman’s purse and became violent when bystanders tried to stop them, injuring one man as they entered a car and sped off.

In a second incident that occurred on Monday July 30, 2018, Police located and arrested a Bridgeport man after he assaulted a Lord & Taylor security employee during an attempted shoplifting and fled from the Trumbull Mall on foot. During the first incident, a woman who was seated at Panera Bread, reportedly felt someone move her purse, which was hung over her chair back. The woman turned around and saw that the purse was unzipped and her wallet was open. The victim confronted two females seated behind her.

The females jumped up and ran outside into the parking lot. The victim ran after them yelling for help along the way, which prompted two men to come to the victim’s aid as she gave chase. The thieves responded violently to the good Samaritan’s efforts to detain them by attacking and biting one man and kicking at another. One man was able to pull a bag away from the suspects before both suspects were able to enter their car and drive off, nearly striking other bystanders and vehicles along the way. The recovered bag contained articles stolen from the first woman as well as items stolen from another woman’s purse that occurred at a business in Westport. The investigation is ongoing by detectives who have obtained information on the two suspects, who they believe are responsible for similar incidents in the area.

The second incident was a shoplifting that resulted in the arrest of Javier Saez, age 49, of Burr Road, Bridgeport. Saez reportedly grabbed over $1,500 worth of men’s clothing from a store display, then exited the store. Security officers located and attempted to stop him outside. Saez dropped the merchandise, shoved a guard, and ran from them. He scaled a nearby fence where the guards lost sight of him in heavy brush. Arriving Trumbull officers were directed to a wooded area between the mall and the Merritt Parkway where Saez had fled. Saez apparently ran across the highway into adjacent neighborhoods. Police deployed a K-9 and with assistance from State police, began searching the area. Saez was eventually apprehended when a Trumbull officer spotted him walking a mile-and-a-half away along Edison Road. Saez was taken into custody without incident and charged with: Third Degree Robbery, Fourth Degree Larceny and assault. He was held on $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8th . Saez also had an active arrest warrant for Larceny out of Stratford.

