Bridgeport News: House Fire

4:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– This is what firefighters rolled up to in the 900 block of Lindley Street at Hunting Street. Bridgeport Police was first on the scene and reported to the fire department that everyone was safely out of the home. A primary and secondary search by the firefighters confirmed that. Within 15 minutes of arrival, firefighters had the bulk of the fire out. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. Special thanks to Allen Jelliffe for this photo!