9:44am #Westport CT–The Westport Fire Department responded to a report of a tree worker who had fallen from the bucket of a company’s vehicle. The fire department responded with a Rescue truck, Ladder truck, Fire engine, and the Shift Commander. Additionally, the Westport Police Department and Westport EMS responded. Arriving units found a worker who had fallen from the bucket onto the roof of his truck. The patient sustained injuries from the fall and was treated on-scene by the three responding agencies. The patient was placed in a “stokes basket” and removed from the top of the truck. Westport EMS transported the patient to Norwalk Hospital. The condition of the patient is not known at this time. The accident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

(Westport Fire Department press release and photo)