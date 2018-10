11:30PMish–# Witnesses said it sounded like automatic gunfire the shots were fired so close together. The gunfire appeared to be targeting a home in the 500 block of Harral Avenue with bullet holes in the home and cars parked in the driveway. A man inside the home was hit in the shoulder as the bullets entered the home. He was transported to the hospital, Shell casings were found on the driveway behind Greene Homes from Washington Avenue.