Fairfield News: Health Insurance Open Enrollment for 2019

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (October__, 2018) – It’s that time of the year for the annual health insurance open enrollment for private insurances, Medicaid and Medicare. Medicare’s open enrollment runs from October 15, 2018 – December 7, 2018, while The CT Health Exchange/Marketplace General open enrollment for the for the 2019 year runs from November 1, 2018 – December 15, 2018. All residents, who do not have health insurance coverage, are encouraged to visit: www.accesshealthct.com to determine eligibility. Those interested in Medicare open enrollment can attend various forums occurring in Fairfield during October and November.

Representatives from the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging (SWCAA) will conduct these forums with the objective of improving the understanding of Medicare, providing relevant updates for 2019, answering general and specific questions, and assisting with enrollment. According to Connecticut’s program for health insurance assistance called CHOICES, there are many changes to Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage in 2019. The three Fairfield events may help those new to Medicare, or renewing coverage, to navigate their options and understand the required enrollment steps. Details regarding these three Medicare forums, and the focus of each are as follows:

Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – “Medicare Updates” presentation at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT.

Representatives from SWCAA will provide an update on changes to Medicare and the enrollment process. For more information, contact the Bigelow Center at 203-256-3166.  Thursday, November 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – “Medicare Enrollment Assistance Sessions” at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT. Lisa Alhabal, CHOICES counselor with SWCAA, will be available for 30-minute, individual sessions to help Medicare enrollees interested in changing their Part D or Medicare Advantage Plan. Additional information can be found in the October issue of the Fairfield Senior Times, available at www.fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Bigelow Center Office at 203-256-3166.

Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 7:00 p.m. – “Medicare Enrollment: What You Need to Know” at the Fairfield Public Library, Main Branch, 1080 Old Post Road Fairfield, CT. Representatives from SWCAA will provide foundational education geared towards those new to Medicare. They will review key elements, including eligibility, enrollment periods, Medicare options, Medicare Advantage Plans, supplemental insurance, prescription drug coverage, and potential cost assistance. Space is limited and pre-registration is requested, which can be completed online at http://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org. Additional information regarding Medicare can be found at www.ct.gov/agingservices/, including SWCAA events to be held near Fairfield if you cannot attend those listed above. If you require more information, please contact: Santina Jaronko, MS, CHES – Health Educator Phone: 203-256-3150 or Email: sjaronko@fairfieldct.org

