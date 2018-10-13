Fairfield News: Junior Leauge Volunteer-A-Thon

#Fairfield CT– On Friday, the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County’s first-ever Volunteer-a-thon, taking place on October 12 and 13. JLEFC members will aid both long-standing and brand-new partners with 26.2 straight hours of volunteer work, completing projects chosen by their community partners especially for this extraordinary marathon event. Partners served include Operation Hope, Caroline House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Cardinal Shehan Center, Read to Grow, and the Cyrenius H. Booth Library.