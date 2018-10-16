Fairfield News: AT&T Donates $10k

#Fairfield CT–State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) participated in a press conference Tuesday as AT&T makes a $10,000 donation to the Newtown Parent Connection.
“I’m ecstatic that AT&T has decided to give this generous grant to such a worthy local nonprofit,” said Sen. Hwang. “Dorrie Carolan and the Newtown Parent Connection are really on the front lines fighting the opiate epidemic in our state. I can’t think of a better recipient for these valuable funds. All the money will go to efficient use right here in the community.”
The Newtown Parent Connection is a local charity devoted to combating substance abuse through education. The organization was founded by Dorrie Carolan, a parent who lost her child to addiction. The organization works in conjunction with town agencies, the police department, the schools, and religious communities to enlighten our community in order to prevent the use of drugs and alcohol among our youth.