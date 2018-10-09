Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Man Shot

Posted on Posted in 0 Feature on Slider, Fairfield, Lights and Sirens

9:07pm–#Fairfield CT– Police are investigating a shooting behind Wings Over Fairfield at 2075 Black Rock Turnpike.  Sergeant Michael Paris told me that it appears to be an isolated incident involving one person.  Paris said they received a call from Wings Over Fairfield for a man lying in the back of the store asking for help.  Police were at a traffic stop at the plaza next door when the call came in were quick to the scene where they found the man.  He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen from a large caliber weapon.  When I asked the sergeant if it could possibly be accidental he said it was too early to determine and that detectives are investigating.

Leave a comment